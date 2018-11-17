Manchester United's Victor Lindelof struggling with illness on Sweden duty
By Lyall Thomas
Last Updated: 17/11/18 10:05pm
Manchester United's Victor Lindelof was withdrawn from Sweden's win over Turkey because of illness.
The centre-back was taken off at half-time during the 1-0 victory in Konya on Saturday and replaced by Filip Helander.
Sweden head coach Janne Andersson said: "Victor did not feel well but he finished the first half.
"Then Filip came on and did not make a mistake, so Filip played very well."
Lindelof's team-mate Andreas Granqvist told Swedish newspaper SportExpressen: "I think he felt a little bad before the match and felt a bit dizzy when he started.
"He felt drowsy and without energy and could not continue.
Helander said: "It was a cold. He felt ineffective."
Lindelof has re-established himself in Jose Mourinho's team after a difficult start to the season, starting in the last six consecutive games.
The 24-year-old was signed on the recommendation of Mourinho from Benfica for £31m in the summer of 2017 and has made 43 appearances for United overall