Galatasaray youngster deliberately misses penalty after wrong call

A Galatasaray youngster has been praised for displaying great sportsmanship for deliberately missing a penalty during a youth team game.

Beknaz Almazbekov, who is 13 years old and captains Galatasaray's U14 side, was awarded a penalty against Istanbulspor after taking a tumble inside the area.

However, replays showed he appeared to lose his balance rather than any contact being made with the defender.

The penalty stood but rather than shoot at goal Almazbekov intentionally missed it as he believed the spot kick was incorrectly awarded.

