AFCON round-up: Uganda claim historic win, Nigeria secure late victory

Uganda won at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the first time in more than 40 years as they upset the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 in their opening Group A match at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

Both goals came from set-pieces as Patrick Kaddu headed home a 14th-minute corner and then Emmanuel Okwi got a touch onto a free-kick just after half-time.

Uganda last won at the finals in 1978 when they beat Nigeria in the semi-finals and finished runners-up to hosts Ghana.

Saturday's surprise win served notice of the potential of a team not given much chance of progressing past the first round.

Also on Saturday, Nigeria needed a late goal from substitute Odion Ighalo to claim a 1-0 win over a brave Burundi side playing their first-ever match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ighalo was set free by Ola Aina's clever flicked pass and side-footed the ball past Burundi goalkeeper Jonathan Nahimana in the 77th minute, four minutes after coming on in the opening Group B match.

It was tough on Burundi who refused to be overawed and enjoyed slightly the better of the first half, with Frederic Nsabiyumva heading against the crossbar from a set-piece.

Nigeria took control after the break but were struggling to create chances until Aina's moment of inspiration finally unlocked the Burundi defence.

Madagascar, also making their debut at the tournament, were facing Guinea in the second half of a double bill later on Saturday at the same stadium.