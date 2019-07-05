Africa Cup of Nations News

More from Football

Africa Cup of Nations round-up: Sadio Mane's strike sets up Senegal vs Benin in quarter-finals

Benin beat Morocco on penalties to book their place in the last eight

Last Updated: 05/07/19 10:56pm

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game as Senegal beat Uganda
Sadio Mane sent Senegal into the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations where they will meet Benin.

The Liverpool forward scored in the 15th minute to hand Senegal a 1-0 win over Uganda in their last-16 match at Cairo International Stadium.

Mane, who has three goals in three games, also had a second-half penalty saved, but it didn't prove cost as Senegal booked their place in the last eight and set up a clash with Benin.

Mane now has three goals in three games at the tournament
Benin upset Morocco

Earlier in the day, Benin celebrated a first appearance in the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations with a first-ever win at the tournament.

Michel Dussuyer's side kicked off the knockout stages by causing a major major upset as they beat Morocco ion penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

Benin set up a quarter-final clash with Senegal
Sofiane Boufal and Youssef En-Nesyri missed their spot-kicks for Morocco before Seibou Mama buried the decisive penalty as Benin won the shootout 4-1.

The opening game of the last 16 finished 1-1 after extra time. Moise Adilehou gave Benin the surprise lead in the 53rd minute when he volleyed home from a corner.

En-Nesyri equalized for Morocco in the 76th, and the Moroccans should have won it when they were awarded a penalty deep in injury time at the end of the 90.

Hakim Ziyach smacked the penalty off the post as Benin survived to secure a shootout victory and set up a quarter-final against Senegal.

