Nigeria reach quarter-finals at Africa Cup of Nations

Alex Iwobi is congratulated after firing Nigeria into the quarter-finals

Nigeria produced a second-half comeback to beat Cameroon 3-2 and book their place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles had taken an early lead through Odion Ighalo's deflected effort in the 19th minute, but Cameroon turned the match around with two quick goals just before half-time.

Stephane Bahoken got on the end of Christian Bassogog's lofted cross to equalise in the 41st minute and then Clinton N'Jie showed good strength to hold off a defender and slot in another to put Cameroon ahead.

At the start of the second half, Marseille forward N'Jie was denied by Nigeria keeper Daniel Akpeyi and Ighalo levelled things up at 2-2 just after the hour when he drilled in a volley.

In the 66th minute, Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi produced a neat first-time finish after running onto a pass from Ighalo inside the Cameroon box to edge Nigeria back in front.

Nigeria also saw late chances for Ighalo and Ahmed Musa, but had already done enough to make sure of a place in the last eight.

South Africa stun Salah's Egypt

Mohamed Salah left distraught as Egypt crash out of the Africa Cup of Nations

South Africa stunned hosts Egypt 1-0 to set up a quarter-final with Nigeria.

Seven-time winners Egypt produced a lacklustre display and were punished by Thembinkosi Lorch's 85th-minute strike.

South Africa, winners in 1996, are through to just their second quarter-final since 2002 and will face Nigeria on Wednesday.

Egypt struggled to create chances, with their best two openings of the game both being squandered by Trezeguet, while Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was largely kept quiet.

Thembinkosi Lorch wheels away after firing South Africa into the quarter-finals

South Africa were the more dangerous team in the first half and Percy Tau was denied a 22nd-minute opener when his free-kick was tipped over the crossbar by Mohamed El-Shenawy.

Bafana Bafana also went close with 20 minutes to go when centre-back Thulani Hlatshwayo headed wide, but they were not to be denied.

South Africa broke quickly and Lebo Mothiba drew the last defender before squaring for Lorch to confidently sweep beyond El-Shenawy.

Egypt could not muster a response as they failed to reach at least the semi-finals at a home tournament for the very first time.