Wilfried Zaha fires Ivory Coast into Africa Cup of Nations quarters

Last Updated: 08/07/19 8:54pm

Wilfried Zaha wheels away after scoring Ivory Coast's winning goal against Mali in the last-16 at the Africa Cup of Nations
Wilfried Zaha's late goal put Ivory Coast into the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations after beating Mali 1-0 on Monday.

Zaha's winner on 76 minutes saved Ivory Coast, who had been the second-best team for most of the last-16 game in Suez.

The Crystal Palace winger ran onto a long pass launched from the back and tucked his shot away, punishing Mali for failing to take their chances.

Mali had twice as many shots on goal as the Ivorians and dominated the first half, but the 2015 champions progressed to set up a last-eight tie with Algeria thanks to Zaha's strike.

The quarter-final line-up will be completed later on Monday when Tunisia and Ghana fight for the final spot in Ismailia.

