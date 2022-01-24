Six dead in stampede outside Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations game against Comoros

At least six dead and 40 injured in stampede ahead of last-16 game between Cameroon and Comoros; stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but was only supposed to be 80 per cent full due to Covid restrictions; 50,000 fans tried to attend the match, officials say

Cameroon's Olembe Stadium hosted the last-16 game

At least six people have died in a stampede outside the stadium hosting the Africa Cup of Nations game between Cameroon and Comoros.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more casualties.

The stampede happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros in a last-16 knockout game.

Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people from the stampede.

"Some of the injured are in desperate condition," said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. "We will have to evacuate them to a specialized hospital."

Officials said around 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but it was not meant to be more than 80 per cent full for the game due to restrictions on the size of the crowd because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cameroon won the game 2-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Confederation of African Football Statement

"CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022.

"CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

"Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaoundé."