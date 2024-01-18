AFCON 2023: Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr star as Senegal beat Cameroon to join Cape Verde in knockout stage

A round-up from Friday's Africa Cup of Nations matches with Senegal, Cape Verde, Cameroon and Mozambique all in action on day seven of the tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Group C clash between Senegal and Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Sadio Mane scored late to seal a 3-1 win for defending champions Senegal over Cameroon and secure progress to the knockout stage.

Mane was mobbed by team-mates after sweeping in the third goal in the fifth minute of injury time, capping an impressive performance after Ismaila Sarr scored one goal and set up another for the Lions of Teranga.

Senegal moved to the top of Group C with successive wins and was assured of finishing among the top two.

"We've played two games. We have seven. It's important to stay focused," Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said.

Image: Senegal's head coach Aliou Cisse says it is important to remain focused

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana started for Cameroon after missing the team's first game against Guinea because of his late arrival. His first significant contribution was to send an attempted pass out of play.

The game started with, it seemed, most fans still trying to make their way into Charles Konan Banny Stadium.

Senegal's strong start was rewarded in the 16th minute when Sarr turned to fire inside the right post after Onana failed to clear a corner.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Watford forward Ismaila Sarr's deflected strike opened the scoring after Andre Onana fails to deal with a cross.

Senegal remained dominant. Kalidou Koulibaly and his defence snuffed out any opportunities for Cameroon.

Cameroon defender Enzo Tchato needed to step in to block a good chance for Mane before the break, and Tolo Nouhou produced a fine tackle after to stop Abdou Diallo, who was later booked, ruling him out of Senegal's final group game.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Senegal did not enjoy the same superiority in the second half, so when Habib Diallo slid in to meet Sarr's low cross in the 71st minute, it provided relief for the many Senegalese fans.

Jean-Charles Castelletto scored Cameroon's consolation in the 83rd before Mane made sure of the win deep into added time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the clash between Cape Verde and Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Cape Verde became the first country to reach the knockout stage with a comfortable 3-0 win over Mozambique earlier.

Bebe's extraordinary free-kick and goals from Ryan Mendes and Kevin Pina gave the Blue Sharks their second win from two games to finish on top of Group B above heavyweights Egypt and Ghana with a game to spare.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kevin Pina put one in the back of the net to make it three for Cape Verde in the AFCON game against Mozambique.

Cape Verde has six points, followed by Egypt on two, with Ghana and Mozambique both on one point before the final group games on Monday. The top two in each group are assured of progress, while the four best third-place finishers in the six groups also go through.

Cape Verde is playing in the Africa Cup for just the fourth time. The small Atlantic island nation reached the quarter-finals in 2013.