AFCON 2023: Sadio Mane and Ismaila Sarr star as Senegal beat Cameroon to join Cape Verde in knockout stage

Friday 19 January 2024 20:55, UK
Sadio Mane scored late to seal a 3-1 win for defending champions Senegal over Cameroon and secure progress to the knockout stage.
Mane was mobbed by team-mates after sweeping in the third goal in the fifth minute of injury time, capping an impressive performance after Ismaila Sarr scored one goal and set up another for the Lions of Teranga.
Senegal moved to the top of Group C with successive wins and was assured of finishing among the top two.
"We've played two games. We have seven. It's important to stay focused," Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said.
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana started for Cameroon after missing the team's first game against Guinea because of his late arrival. His first significant contribution was to send an attempted pass out of play.
The game started with, it seemed, most fans still trying to make their way into Charles Konan Banny Stadium.
Senegal's strong start was rewarded in the 16th minute when Sarr turned to fire inside the right post after Onana failed to clear a corner.
Senegal remained dominant. Kalidou Koulibaly and his defence snuffed out any opportunities for Cameroon.
Cameroon defender Enzo Tchato needed to step in to block a good chance for Mane before the break, and Tolo Nouhou produced a fine tackle after to stop Abdou Diallo, who was later booked, ruling him out of Senegal's final group game.
Senegal did not enjoy the same superiority in the second half, so when Habib Diallo slid in to meet Sarr's low cross in the 71st minute, it provided relief for the many Senegalese fans.
Jean-Charles Castelletto scored Cameroon's consolation in the 83rd before Mane made sure of the win deep into added time.
Cape Verde became the first country to reach the knockout stage with a comfortable 3-0 win over Mozambique earlier.
Bebe's extraordinary free-kick and goals from Ryan Mendes and Kevin Pina gave the Blue Sharks their second win from two games to finish on top of Group B above heavyweights Egypt and Ghana with a game to spare.
Cape Verde has six points, followed by Egypt on two, with Ghana and Mozambique both on one point before the final group games on Monday. The top two in each group are assured of progress, while the four best third-place finishers in the six groups also go through.
Cape Verde is playing in the Africa Cup for just the fourth time. The small Atlantic island nation reached the quarter-finals in 2013.