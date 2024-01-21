AFCON 2023: DR Congo hold favourites Morocco as Zambia score late to deny Tanzania first win

A round-up from Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations matches with DR Congo, Morocco, Zambia and Tanzania all in action on day nine of the tournament.

Morocco scored early but the pre-tournament favourites had to share the points in a 1-1 draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo in their Africa Cup of Nations Group F clash on Sunday.

Achraf Hakimi scored in the sixth minute for Morocco, whose run to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar 14 months ago has made them the team to beat at the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

But the Congolese squandered a first-half penalty before substitute Silas Katompa swept home a deserved 76th-minute equaliser at the Laurent Pokou Stadium.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tensions rise between Morocco and DR Congo at the full time whistle, following their 1-1 draw in the Africa Cup of Nations

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the match between Zambia and Tanzania in the Africa Cup of Nations

Patson Daka scored a late equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw for 10-player Zambia and deny Tanzania in the other Group F fixture.

Simon Msuva's 11th-minute strike handed Tanzania the lead and put them on course for their first win at the finals after they started their campaign with a 3-0 loss to Morocco, but Daka's explosive header in the 88th minute ensured a share of the spoils.

The two draws leave Morocco top of the group with four points, the Congolese and Zambians on two points and Tanzania bottom on one, after two games each.

Tanzania had failed to win on their previous finals appearances in 1980 and 2019 and were not given much chance at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, especially after coach Adel Amrouche was handed an eight-match suspension on Friday.