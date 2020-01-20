Hamilton head coach Brian Rice charged by Scottish FA for alleged breaches of gambling rules

Brian Rice has been head coach of Hamilton Academical since January 2019

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has been charged with breaching Scottish FA gambling rules after "self-reporting" his actions to the governing body.

Rice says he suffers with a gambling addiction and he wrote to the Scottish FA in order to commit to recovery.

Rice, in charge of Hamilton since January 2019, said: "Firstly, I would like to express my regret to the players, coaching staff and my friends and colleagues at Hamilton Academical for the lapse that has prompted me to voluntarily acknowledge breaches of the Scottish Football Association's gambling rules.

"This decision was one of the hardest I have had to take but in a way also the easiest.

"I have made no secret of the fact that I have struggled with the disease that is gambling addiction in the past.

"The reality is I am an addict and while I have been proud of the fact I have been in recovery from this disease, a key part of the recovery programme is honesty: honesty to myself, and honesty to those who have and who continue to support me, including my family and my football family at Hamilton.

"I wrote a letter to the Scottish FA self-reporting my gambling and did so as an admission that my disease has returned, in order that I commit to recovery.

"I have apologised to those at the club in whom I have sought counsel and I apologise today to the players, fans and colleagues I have let down through my gambling addiction.

"After committing to recovery I cannot believe that I have found myself back in the grip of gambling addiction but this disease is not cured with a finite course of treatment.

"I am eternally grateful to the club for its unwavering support, both seen and unseen.

"I have spoken to my management team and players and they have been great and they understand the reason for me speaking out today."