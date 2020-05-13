Hamilton Academical scrap season ticket sales for 2020/21 Scottish Premiership

A general view during a Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock at the FOYS Stadium

Hamilton do not intend to sell season tickets for the 2020/21 campaign and will instead adopt a 'pay at the turnstiles' policy.

The Scottish Premiership club will also offer proportional refunds to season ticket holders for this season.

Chief executive Colin McGowan said Hamilton are in "unchartered territory" due to the coronavirus pandemic and remains unsure when Scottish football will restart.

McGowan said in a statement: "We think it's fair to say that everyone at the Scottish Government, SPFL and SFA are doing their best to monitor a very difficult and ever-changing set of challenges, so we can only wait on clear instructions from the various governing bodies on the best way forward.

"We want to be absolutely fair to our supporters and have decided, at this point in time, that it is our intention NOT to put season tickets on sale for season 2020/21.

"Our reasoning behind this decision is simple - there remains various scenarios that could halt the new season or prevent it from running smoothly, and with that in mind we will be adopting a 'pay at the turnstiles' policy when supporters are allowed to attend matches again.

"The backing of our loyal fans is greatly appreciated and we hope that this policy will encourage all of you to support the club as much as possible when the time comes.

"With regards to the current season it appears that we will not be playing the remaining games and season-ticket holders, if they wish, can request a proportional refund on their season books."