Bobby Bulloch: Football commentator sacked over half-time toilet break gaffe at Hamilton Academical

Bobby Bulloch told his co-commentator he "went away for a jobby at half-time"; Hamilton said in a statement: "The club didn't find this funny, and the person will not be used again." Bulloch says "a sense of humour is important during these difficult times"

By Ian Collier, Sky News

Thursday 4 February 2021 13:53, UK

A general view of the FOYS Stadium in Hamilton
Image: Bobby Bulloch made the remarks during Wednesday's game between Hamilton Academical and Ross County

A football commentator has been sacked after announcing he was late back on air for the second half after going for a "jobby".

Bobby Bulloch thought he was having a wee laugh by announcing his movements during the break between Hamilton Academical and Ross County on Wednesday night.

He told his co-commentator he "went away for a jobby at half-time" - a slang term used in Scotland for poo.

"I've not pressed the wee button when I came back so apologies to anybody who hasn't heard me this second half," he added, before apologising for his language.

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hamilton and Ross County

But bosses at the Scottish Premiership club did not see the funny side.

"A contractor used by the club on summarising/co-commentary duties overstepped the mark this evening with a very poor attempt at humour," a Hamilton statement said on Twitter.

"The club didn't find this funny, and the person will not be used again. Our apologies for this."

While some were offended by the use of language, others suggested Bulloch had been treated rather harshly.

Many used the hashtag "jobbygate", with one supporter tweeting: "Absolutely pathetic sacking a man for using the word 'jobby'. Get a grip, it's not swearing or insulting, just an everyday word in Scotland. You hear much worse coming from the pitch!!"

And Bulloch remained defiant, posting his own message.

"A sense of humour is important during these difficult times... remember that the next time you're doing a jobby."

