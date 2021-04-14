Brian Rice signs new one-year Hamilton deal to stay on at Scottish Premiership bottom side

Manager Brian Rice and coaches Guillaume Beuzelin and Brian Potter have signed new one-year Hamilton Academical deals to stay on at the Scottish Premiership bottom side.

Hamilton are bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just six wins from 34 games, but Rice and two of his coaches will be staying at the club into next season.

Rice has been in hot water with the Scottish FA this week after Hamilton received a Notice of Complaint. It follows comments Rice made after the 3-0 defeat to St Mirren in the Scottish Cup on April 3.

Rice was incensed by the decision to award St Mirren a late penalty which was scored by Jamie McGrath for the visitors' third goal.

