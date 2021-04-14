Brian Rice signs new one-year Hamilton deal to stay on at Scottish Premiership bottom side

Hamilton Academical are bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just six wins from 34 games, but manager Brice Rice and coaches Guillaume Beuzelin and Brian Potter will be staying at the club into next season after signing new deals

Wednesday 14 April 2021 12:02, UK

Hamilton manager Brian Rice watches from the dugout during the Scottish Cup third round tie against St Mirren on April 3
Image: Brian Rice has signed a new deal at Hamilton

Manager Brian Rice and coaches Guillaume Beuzelin and Brian Potter have signed new one-year Hamilton Academical deals to stay on at the Scottish Premiership bottom side.

Hamilton are bottom of the Scottish Premiership with just six wins from 34 games, but Rice and two of his coaches will be staying at the club into next season.

Rice has been in hot water with the Scottish FA this week after Hamilton received a Notice of Complaint. It follows comments Rice made after the 3-0 defeat to St Mirren in the Scottish Cup on April 3.

Rice was incensed by the decision to award St Mirren a late penalty which was scored by Jamie McGrath for the visitors' third goal.

More to follow...

Trending

Win £250,000 on a Tuesday!

Win £250,000 on a Tuesday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Tuesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema