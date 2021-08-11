Brian Rice: Hamilton Accies head coach resigns just two games into new Scottish Championship season

Hamilton Accies admit the departure of Brian Rice was a surprise but say they "fully understand his reasoning for leaving at this time"; club are fifth in the league following their relegation from the top-flight last season

Wednesday 11 August 2021 16:07, UK

Brian Rice
Image: Brian Rice has left Hamilton Accies after two-and-a-half years at the club

Brian Rice has resigned from his role as Hamilton Academical head coach.

The 57-year-old took over at the club in January 2019 and kept Accies in the Scottish Premiership for two seasons.

The club were relegated in May and are currently fifth in the Championship with one point from their opening two matches of the new campaign.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Hamilton Accies' last match in the Premiership before their relegation

Chairman Allan Maitland said: "Today, without any previous indications, we received a letter of resignation from Brian Rice.

"Whilst it has come as a surprise, we now fully understand his reasoning for leaving at this time, and have, with regret, accepted his resignation.

Trending

"It has been an extremely difficult 18 months dealing with all the issues surrounding the pandemic, including the recent relegation from the Premiership, and there's no doubt that it has taken its toll on Brian, his staff and everyone connected to the club."

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Fantasy Football is LIVE!

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is back for the 2021/22 season. Create a team for free, and you could win £50,000.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q