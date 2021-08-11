Brian Rice: Hamilton Accies head coach resigns just two games into new Scottish Championship season

Brian Rice has resigned from his role as Hamilton Academical head coach.

The 57-year-old took over at the club in January 2019 and kept Accies in the Scottish Premiership for two seasons.

The club were relegated in May and are currently fifth in the Championship with one point from their opening two matches of the new campaign.

Highlights of Hamilton Accies' last match in the Premiership before their relegation

Chairman Allan Maitland said: "Today, without any previous indications, we received a letter of resignation from Brian Rice.

"Whilst it has come as a surprise, we now fully understand his reasoning for leaving at this time, and have, with regret, accepted his resignation.

"It has been an extremely difficult 18 months dealing with all the issues surrounding the pandemic, including the recent relegation from the Premiership, and there's no doubt that it has taken its toll on Brian, his staff and everyone connected to the club."