Istanbul Buyuksehir 2-1 Man Utd: Player ratings for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after poor defeat in Turkey

Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Istanbul Buyuksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday - but how did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's players perform?

Former Premier League player Demba Ba put the hosts ahead when he was bizarrely left completely unmarked and able to run from the halfway line before slotting past Dean Henderson unchallenged.

Edin Visca then capitalised on more woeful marking, smashing in at the back post after Juan Mata had been caught in possession.

Anthony Martial pulled a goal back with a header before half-time but United weren't able to find an equaliser and the result, after Sunday's defeat to Arsenal, piling more pressure on Solskjaer.

Here are our player ratings for Manchester United from the match...

Dean Henderson - 6

Little he could have done about either goal, and given zero protection from his back four. A disappointing European debut.

Wan-Bissaka - 4

Casual on the ball, and laboured in defence. The tenacity in the tackle that prompted United to spend £50m on the right-back was nowhere to be seen in Istanbul. Made just one tackle in his 76 minutes.

Harry Maguire - 4

Maguire's leadership skills were absent as a disorganised United defence were caught several times in the first half. Saw a lot of the ball in a quarter-back role, with Istanbul sat deep, but struggled to get things going from defence.

Image: Harry Maguire

Axel Tuanzebe - 3

Replaced at half-time for Scott McTominay after being given the runaround by Demba Ba in the first half. Hauled down the former Chelsea and Newcastle man when he looked to be through on goal, but only saw yellow. Brilliant in Paris, abject in Istanbul.

Image: Axel Tuanzebe with Demba Ba

Luke Shaw - 5

Caught high up the pitch for Istanbul Basaksehir's second - the hosts queued up at his side the defence as Maguire shuffled over to defend Ba before his dummy - but redeemed himself with a fine assist for Martial's goal, and some industrious running in the second half.

Nemanja Matic - 3

Surrendered his duties for the first goal as Ba lurked 15 yards behind him for a bizarre opener, and then moved to centre-back in the second half. Solskjaer called the opener "unforgivable" after the game.

Equally woeful on the ball; those low, fizzed balls forward into feet we are so used to seeing from Matic were almost exclusively chucked to opponents.

Image: Nemanja Matic

Juan Mata - 4

Neat and tidy on the ball, but United lack tempo with both him and Matic playing in the same side. Robbed running back towards his goal for the hosts' second goal.

Donny van de Beek - 5

Looked OK on the ball, but tried nothing adventurous, and was hooked after an hour. Started promisingly but faded.

Image: Juan Mata

Bruno Fernandes - 4

One of his worst games in a United shirt, giving the ball away 34 times, more than any other player on the pitch. That can partly be explained by the Portuguese trying to force the game open, but very little, if anything, came off for him, and his set-piece delivery was poor.

Image: Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford - 4

Looked laboured, and struggled to make any runs off the ball to create space as the hosts played deep and compact. Managed one shot on goal in 76 minutes, despite United having nearly 70 per cent of the ball.

Anthony Martial - 5

Good header to half the deficit, but otherwise quiet and struggled to hold the ball in the final third. Lack of service didn't help.

Image: Anthony Martial halved the deficit

Substitutes

Scott McTominay - 6

A Solskjaer favourite it seems, brighter on the ball and vocal throughout, but struggled to have much of an impact at the base of United's midfield.

Edinson Cavani - 5

Hardly saw the ball and was forced out wide left constantly by a brilliant Rafael, formerly of United's stable.

Image: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Edinson Cavani

Paul Pogba - 5

Desperately tried to take Istanbul defenders out of the game by beating them one-on-one, but was snuffed out constantly. Failed to bring the quality on the ball United needed.

Mason Greenwood and Timothy Fosu-Mensah - 5

Ultimately too late to make much of an impact - Greenwood ran the ball out of play during a rare opportunity in the box, while Fosu-Mensah got himself out of trouble with his speed as Fredrik Gulbrandsen looked to race through on goal.

What's next?

Manchester United travel to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday at 12.30pm. Istanbul Basaksehir host Genclerbirligi in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday at 1pm.