Gabriel Jesus' double in Manchester City's win over Everton well timed as Sergio Aguero returns

Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought in style against Everton to prove he remains an important alternative for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola...

Fit-again Sergio Aguero was sat among Manchester City's star-studded substitutes against Everton on Saturday and with the imminent return of the club's top scorer looming, Gabriel Jesus was running out of time to seize his chance.

The Brazilian, in the midst of a four-month Premier League goal drought, had failed to find the net in any of the previous four games in which he'd stepped in for the injured Aguero.

With just one Premier League goal to his name all season and the temptation of the January transfer window approaching, the pressure was mounting on Jesus to prove to boss Pep Guardiola he can be a viable, reliable alternative to Aguero.

The Argentine's robustness will be a concern for Guardiola again, after his latest spell on the sidelines, and with a hectic run of fixtures coming up over the Christmas period, City needed Jesus to find his clinical touch.

He responded to the challenge in style. After failing to score with his previous 18 shots, Jesus beat Everton 'keeper Jordan Pickford with both of his attempts at the Etihad.

For the first, he timed his run to perfection, picked up Leroy Sane's through ball and converted with his left foot from a tight angle. His second was a rare headed goal, after Jesus had drifted into space between Everton's centre-backs.

With City in command and 3-1 up, the final quarter of the game saw Jesus' team-mates attempting to set him up for his hat-trick. While a third strike and the match ball eluded him, it was a morale-boosting afternoon for the popular young striker.

"He needed those," former Manchester City forward Craig Bellamy told Sky Sports. "His performances have been good but he just needed those goals and, as a striker, he needed those for his own confidence, with Aguero coming back into it. It was perfect timing."

Both goals exhibited Jesus' knack of finding spaces defenders don't want him to and Bellamy insisted that, even through his wait for a goal, the forward's football intelligence continued to put him into good positions. A trait which bodes well for the future.

"He's still making good movements," said Bellamy. "His movement is exceptional, his hold up play, he's dynamic, he can get himself half a yard. He just took his chances today.

"As a striker he's got a lot to his game. He's a typical South American player. I've dealt with Luis Suarez, dealt with Carlos Tevez, that low centre of gravity, you bounce off them and he's a similar type of player to those.

"He's getting better and better with age, as well, I see him becoming a real star."

Guardiola could well shuffle his frontline when City go to Leicester for their Sky Live quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, but with those goals under his belt, Jesus has taken the pressure off his manager to hurry Aguero's return.

Return Aguero will, though - and Jesus will have to keep on delivering, improving and impressing to earn game time this season.

That environment is an ideal one for Manchester City, according to Sky Sports pundit Alex Scott. "When you look at this City team, there's competition for places. But it's healthy competition," she said.

"Pep keeps everyone involved, gives them their moment and they have to take it. They know when they're on the pitch they have to take that moment because you've got the likes of Aguero coming back."