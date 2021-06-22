Tokyo 2020: Team GB women's friendly vs Zambia called off ahead of Olympics

The Team GB women's football team have seen their friendly against Zambia next week called off due to travel restrictions.

The fixture was set to take place at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium on July 1 ahead of their participation at this summer's Olympics.

"Due to circumstances beyond everyone's control Zambia have had to withdraw from the National Lottery-hosted GB Women's Football send-off game on 1 July," the FA said in a statement.

"The African nation - who will also be taking part in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month - had to pull out because of complications linked to COVID-19 restrictions."

Image: The squad have been training at Loughborough University before heading out to Tokyo

Ticket refunds will be issued to those who had planned to attend the match, which was Team GB's only warm-up fixture announced before they head out to Japan.

In April, Team GB learned their Tokyo 2020 group-stage opponents will be Japan, Canada, and Chile as they take a women's football team to the Games for only the second time - London 2012 being the first occasion.

The squad begin their campaign against Chile on July 21, and then face hosts Japan on July 24 and Canada on July 27.

Hege Riise, who was named Team GB women's head coach earlier this year, named her 18-player squad in May, with 11 Manchester City players featuring.