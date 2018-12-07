St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright signs new deal until 2022

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has signed a new deal with the club until 2022

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has put pen to paper on a new deal, which will keep him at the club until May 2022.

The Scottish Premiership side announced the news on Friday, by releasing a short statement on their official website and social media.

Wright joined the club originally as assistant manager to Steve Lomas in 2011 before becoming manager in the summer of 2013.

He led the club to Scottish Cup glory in his first season in charge with a memorable 2-0 victory against Dundee United at Celtic Park and has presided over the most successful period in the club's history.

Wednesday night's draw against Hearts saw Wright take charge of his 250th match as Saints manager.