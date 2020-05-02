Tommy Wright leaves St Johnstone after seven years as manager

Tommy Wright has left St Johnstone

Tommy Wright has stepped down as manager of St Johnstone after spending nine years with the Scottish Premiership club.

Wright arrived in Perth in 2011 as assistant manager to Steve Lomas and then took over in the hot seat when his fellow Northern Irishman left for Millwall in June 2013.

He led Saints to their first-ever Scottish Cup success in 2014 and guided the club into the top six of Scotland's top division in his first four seasons in charge.

St Johnstone reached the Europa League qualifying rounds on four occasions under Wright but could not make the group stages.

A club statement read: "Although Tommy still has a further two years of his contract to run, planning has been ongoing for some time between the board and Tommy in respect of the footballing side of the club.

"We all feel that we have been successful in creating a young and exciting squad and the club is well positioned for the future. Having been at the club for almost nine years, Tommy feels this would also be the most suitable time to allow him to take a well-earned break.

"The board will now have the unenviable task of finding a replacement for Tommy once the COVID-19 situation in respect of football is clarified."

Wright added: "I want to take the opportunity to say that the support I have had from the fans has been incredible and contributed immensely to my experience with the club.

"So, to the club, its staff, players and fans - I'll always hold a very special place for you all and I look forward to coming back to McDiarmid Park - I am so proud of what we have achieved together. We have an exciting group of young players and I look forward to seeing their progression with you all."