St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson signs new deal keeping him at club until 2025

Watch St Johnstone vs Rangers on Sky Sports Football at 12pm on Saturday, kick-off at 12.30pm

Saturday 11 September 2021 11:51, UK

Callum Davidson
Image: Callum Davidson is the most successful manager in the club's history, says their chairman

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson has signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2025.

It will be a big boost for Saints after Davidson led them to a Cup double and a top-six six finish last season.

Davidson said: "I'm absolutely delighted. "This club has been a massive part of my life and to know that I will be for a few more years is very pleasing.

"What we achieved last season was absolutely fantastic and we now look to build on that as we all move forward together.

"I have a great backroom staff and a great bunch of lads in the playing squad. They have all been fantastic.

Trending

St. Johnstone
Rangers

Saturday 11th September 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

"Everybody in the Football Department, and all around the club, will continue to give their all as we look to keep moving forward and doing as well as we possibly can."

St. Johnstone will be desperate for points on Saturday when they host Steven Gerrard's Rangers, live on Sky Sports from 12pm.

Also See:

Saints are eighth in the Scottish Premiership after one win in their opening four games.

Regarding the securing of their manager's future, chairman Steve Brown added: "Callum is the most successful manager in our history and one of the finest young managers in British football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Callum Davidson reflects on a tough transfer deadline day for the club, losing Jason Kerr and Ali McCann

"We are all delighted he has signed this new contract. It really is great news. When I appointed him last summer I told him he'd be given time to develop as a manager and he excelled in that environment.

"This long-term deal will allow him to develop further, knowing that he has the full backing of everyone at the Football club. We have great unity at St Johnstone and we are together as we try our best to give what our supporters deserve.

"I said last week that we'd reinvest in the Football Department. Today is the start of that process. We will continue our hard work behind the scenes to enable us to continue to move forward."

Become a Millionaire with Super 6!

Become a Millionaire with Super 6!

Could you make the £1,000,000 yours in this week's Super 6 round? Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q