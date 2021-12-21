St Johnstone are missing four players due to self-isolation rules

St Johnstone will be missing four players for Wednesday's game against Ross County due to self-isolation rules.

The four players have not tested positive for Covid-19, but under Scottish Government rules must isolate after other people in their households contracted the virus.

Chris Kane will be sidelined for the Ross County match after already missing their 2-0 defeats to Rangers and Motherwell.

Chris Kane is self isolating and will miss St Johnstone's game against Ross County

Fellow striker Eetu Vertainen will also miss the match against the Staggies as well as their Boxing Day clash with Celtic and trip to Hearts on December 29.

Two others will also miss the bottom-of-the-table battle against Ross County as they look to win their first Scottish Premiership match since last October.

Eetu Vertainen is one of four St Johnstone players in isolation

With the Omicron variant sweeping across the country, manager Callum Davidson fears this may be the start of a wave of players being forced to stay house-bound over the festive period.

"Last time we could keep the players safe, this time it's really out of his control," he said.

"I can ask the players to be as safe as they can be, but players' wives work, daughters work, people live with families.

"I'm not sure how to keep them safe and how to keep everybody available for games.

All SPFL clubs are undergoing daily testing of staff and players under tighter protocols aimed at subduing the spread of Covid-19.

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson will be missing four players due to self-isolation rules

The new regulations from the Scottish FA/SPFL joint response group (JRG) will be in place until at least 3 January.

"It's a really hard one for myself and I find it really frustrating," Davidson added.

"For the last three days, I've had a call each day to say someone has tested positive and someone has to isolate because of these rules.

"Hopefully that's the last of it, but I don't believe with the surge in cases down south that it's going to stop."