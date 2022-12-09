St Johnstone: Geoff Brown to sell majority stake with son Steve stepping down as chairman this summer

Geoff Brown has announced he will sell his majority stake in St Johnstone and donate the net proceeds to the club's community trust.

The decision comes 24 hours after his son, Steve Brown, confirmed he would step down as chairman at the end of the season.

Building firm owner Geoff Brown bought the club in 1986 and was chairman until 2011 before making way for Steve.

The majority shareholder will reassume the chair on June 1 if a sale is not complete but he is looking to hand on the ownership of the club before then.

The Brown family's spell in control has seen Saints move to a new stadium, win their first three major trophies, enjoy several forays into European football and their longest stint in the top flight.

Image: Callum Davidson led St Johnstone to a domestic cup double in 2021

Geoff Brown said: "As those that know me well will attest to, my ownership of St Johnstone Football Club has never been about the money.

"It has been a labour of love that, at the heart of it, has been an ongoing mission to ensure the stability and financial viability of the football club whilst always striving to achieve success on the park.

"It is therefore my intention that the net proceeds from the sale of my shareholding will be put towards building a community hub for the St Johnstone Community Trust, for the benefit of the football club and the local community.

"Whilst not without its many challenges, I will always look back on my 37 years as majority shareholder of St Johnstone Football Club with fondness and, with the building of the community hub, I am keen to ensure a legacy that will be enjoyed by many for generations to come."

'The time is right'

Image: Steve Brown replaced his father Geoff as chairman and has been on the board for 18 years

Steve, who will step down at the end of May next year alongside vice-chair Charlie Fraser said: "As a life-long St Johnstone supporter, it's been an honour to be a part of this great football club.

"We've had some great times and the cup successes in 2014 and 2021 will never leave me. We've played in European football and we've had many, many top-six finishes.

"But I feel the time is right to stand down as chairman and I will go on May 31 of next year."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

St Johnstone are sixth in the Scottish Premiership, just four points off third-place Aberdeen, and after resisting temptation to depart sooner, Steve Brown is satisfied they can now sustain their success without him.

"This has been on my mind for some time. But when Covid-19 struck in March 2020 there was no way I could have stepped down then.

"I had to stay because I had a responsibility to the football club and to stand by it. It was an extremely challenging period and we needed sustained stability.

"The double cup win came the following season from Callum (Davidson) and the players and that was just amazing.

"Last season presented different challenges and it was all hands on deck to preserve our SPFL Premiership status.

"Now, I look around and see stability, on and off the park. We have some excellent people working here. The football club is in a really good place in many aspects.

"So, after 18 years on the board, 11 of which as chairman, it is the right time.

"I will not be staying on as a director. However, I will always be available if anyone at the football club ever needs me. I'm only a phone call away should any guidance be required.

"I will remain a Saints supporter. That will never change. And I'd also like to place on record my sincere thanks to our loyal fans for the backing they've given me during my tenure."

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.