St Johnstone: Craig Levein hopes things are 'looking up' this season

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein wants to be "looking up" rather than over his shoulder as he targets a top-six finish instead of a battle for Scottish Premiership survival.

The Perth club escaped the relegation play-off last season on goal difference after spending parts of the campaign bottom of the table.

Ten players have arrived at McDiarmid Park so far this summer as Levein overhauled the squad he took charge of last November.

"Through the pre-season and the [League] Cup we've been trying to get those guys to gel together and to understand each other," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's not easy, it does take time to get to know what your teammates are good at.

"I feel we've definitely brought more energy and I'm hoping that we gel quickly and we can get off to a good start."

St Johnstone get their new Premiership campaign on August 5 when they host Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports, and Levein is keen to impress from the off.

"We have to be better all over the field, simple as that," the former Scotland boss added.

"We managed to claw our way out of the situation we were in which was good. It was a bit of a struggle, continually at the bottom of the table looking up.

"I don't want to be down there, I don't want to be worrying about what's behind us and about people catching us. I'd rather be looking up the way and seeing if we can have a successful season which is trying to get in the top-six."

