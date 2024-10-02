Simo Valakari: St Johnstone head coach targets top-six, trophies and European football

New St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari is targeting trophies and top-six finishes at McDiarmid Park.

The former Motherwell, Derby and Finland midfielder was named as Craig Levein's replacement - two weeks after his dismissal - and has challenged his players to compete for silverware.

Valakari - who left his position at Latvian side Riga to join the Perth club - has won six major honours in his managerial career, five in his homeland Finland and one in Latvia.

St Johnstone won the domestic cup double and earned a fifth-place league finish during the 2020/21 season but have since failed to achieve a higher league position than ninth since then.

They are currently 10th in the Scottish Premiership - two points clear of bottom spot - having won just one of their seven league games this season.

"I'm a winner, I want to win trophies," the new St Johnstone boss told Sky Sports News.

"The size of this football club, we need to be challenging for those trophies every year.

"It was not long ago that we were, but that's football, it moves forward quickly.

"Short-term, I want to push this year for top six and make the club stronger. Then next year come out stronger again."

St Johnstone had held talks with former Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs midfielder Scott Brown, who instead opted to sign a new deal at Ayr United.

Aberdeen assistant Peter Leven also spoke to St Johnstone, while talks broke down with Larne boss Tiernan Lynch.

The Saints then moved for Valakari - who is thought to have impressed club bosses during his initial interview - and negotiated his exit from Riga.

"I would be disappointed and worried if there were not other applications for this kind of job," he added.

"I'm happy that there was a lot of interest.

"I'm very happy to be back in Scotland at a big football club and I cannot wait to get started."

Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland will remain in charge of the team for this weekend's game against Rangers at Ibrox, with Valakari watching from the stands. He will take charge of his first match as head coach when St Johnstone welcome Ross County to McDiarmid Park on 19 October.

St Johnstone owner Adam Webb said: "Simo rose to the top after an extensive hiring process and interviews with several great candidates.

"He has a remarkable vision for the future of St Johnstone. Simo's experience, enthusiasm and creativity will serve us well in the years ahead."

Rangers (h) - Scottish Premiership - October 6

Ross County (h) - Scottish Premiership - October 19

Dundee (a) - Scottish Premiership - October 26

St Mirren (a) - Scottish Premiership - October 30

Hearts (h) - Scottish Premiership - November 2

Motherwell (a) - Scottish Premiership - November 9

