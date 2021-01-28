England U21s drawn against Czech Republic in qualifying for Euro 2023

England U21s will face the Czech Republic in Group G for their Euro 2023 qualifying campaign.

The Young Lions were also drawn against some familiar foes as they look to reach the tournament in Georgia and Romania.

England were one of the top seeds and will also play Kosovo, Andorra, Albania and Slovenia following the draw in Nyon on Thursday.

Andorra were the only team to take points off England during Euro 2021 qualifying, earning a surprise 3-3 draw in October.

Aidy Boothroyd's side also played Albania and Kosovo in their previous campaign.

Scotland, meanwhile, were drawn against Denmark, Belgium, Turkey and Kazakhstan in Group I, the only group with five teams rather than six.

Image: Aidy Boothroyd's side have already qualified for Euro 2021, which begins in March

Northern Ireland were also handed a tough task against Spain and Russia along with Slovakia, Lithuania and Malta in Group C, while Wales are in Group E against Holland, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Moldova and Gibraltar.

The Republic of Ireland face Italy, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and Luxembourg in Group F.

The draw comes ahead of the start of Euro 2021 in Hungary and Slovenia in March.

England will play Switzerland, Portugal and Croatia in Group D, opening their campaign against the Swiss on March 25 in Koper, Slovenia.

The tournament has been split in two because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the group stage held in March and the knock-out phase in May and June.

2023 European U21 Championship qualifying draw

Group A: Croatia, Austria, Norway, Finland, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group B: Germany, Poland, Israel, Hungary, Latvia, San Marino

Group C: Spain, Russia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Malta

Group D: Portugal, Greece, Iceland, Belarus, Cyprus, Liechtenstein

Group E: Netherlands, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Wales, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group F: Italy, Sweden, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Luxembourg

Group G: England, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Albania, Kosovo, Andorra

Group H: France, Serbia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Faroe Islands, Armenia

Group I: Denmark, Belgium, Turkey, Scotland, Kazakhstan