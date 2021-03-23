Mason Greenwood: Injured Manchester United forward out of England U21 squad for U21 Euros and replaced by Todd Cantwell

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has dropped out of England's U21 squad for the European U21 Championship group stages due to injury and been replaced by Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Cantwell completes the 23-man squad that travels to Slovenia on Tuesday afternoon for the group stages of the European U21 Championship.

England's first game of the competition - which is also being held in Hungary and begins on Wednesday - is against Switzerland on Thursday.

The tournament features 16 teams for the first time. It will consist of four groups of four teams with the group winners and runners-up all reaching the quarter-finals.

England won nine of their 10 qualifiers to reach the tournament, drawing once at Andorra, while they sealed top spot in Group Three with a 2-1 victory over Turkey in October.

Image: Todd Cantwell is being called up in Mason Greenwood's place

The Young Lions are aiming to become the first England side to lift the trophy in 37 years and although they are appearing in the finals for an eighth consecutive time, they have only made it out of the group stage on three occasions during that run.

All matches will be played behind closed doors during the group stage, but UEFA has yet to confirm whether the knockout phase will be open to fans.

All England matches will be televised by Sky Sports, with kick-off times not clashing with senior team fixtures on the same days.

Updated England U21 squad

Goalkeepers: Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town), Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham), Ben Wilmot (Watford)

Midfielders: Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Norwich), Tom Davies (Everton), Conor Gallagher (West Brom), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Ebere Eze (Crystal Palace), Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Todd Cantwell (Norwich), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal)