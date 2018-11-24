Goalkeeper Yuji Rokutan scores equaliser in 14th minute of stoppage time

0:24 Shimizu S-Pulse goalkeeper Yuji Rokutan equalises in 14th minute of stoppage time Shimizu S-Pulse goalkeeper Yuji Rokutan equalises in 14th minute of stoppage time

We all love it when a goalkeeper charges forward for a late corner - but how often does it actually pay off?

It certainly worked for J-League team Shimizu S-Pulse who were involved in a sensational match against a Vissel Kobe side which included Andres Iniesta and Lukas Podolski.

Vissel Kobe were 3-1 up come the 87th-minute but had been reduced to 10 men, and Shimizu S-Pulse pulled one back to set up an exciting finish.

There was a huge chunk of stoppage time left due to an earlier injury, and Shimizu goalkeeper Yuji Rokutan duly trotted forward for a corner in the 104th minute.

Rokutan then showed the predatory instincts of a Golden Boot winner, peeling away to find a bit of space on the edge of the six-yard box, and then calmly nodding the ball into the back of the net.

There was still time for another Vissel player to be sent off as the match finished all-square.

