Serbia punished by UEFA for racist behaviour by supporters

Serbia ordered to play Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg behind closed doors

Serbia have been ordered to play their Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg next month behind closed doors because of racist behaviour by supporters.

The Football Association of Serbia was charged with a series of offences surrounding September's 4-2 defeat by Portugal in Belgrade, and now UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body has handed down a two-match ban on spectators, the second of which is suspended for a 12-month probationary period.

A UEFA statement said: "The control, ethics and disciplinary body has decided: to order the Football Association of Serbia to play their next two (2) UEFA competition matches as host association behind closed doors, the second of which is suspended during a probationary period of one (1) year, for the racist behaviour of its supporters.

"The Serbian FA is ordered to display a banner with the wording "#EqualGame", with the UEFA logo on it, in the next UEFA competition match which the association will play as the host."

Serbia head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic has also been warned over a separate issue after the late kick-off in the game against Portugal.