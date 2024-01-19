Sam Mewis: Women's World Cup-winning USA international and former Man City midfielder retires due to knee injury

USA midfielder Sam Mewis has retired at the age of 31 due to a knee injury.

Mewis won the Women's World Cup in 2019, three National Women's Soccer League titles - one with the Western New York Flash and two with the North Carolina Courage - and the FA Cup in 2020 with Manchester City.

"Unfortunately, my knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires," Mewis said in a statement.

"Though this isn't what I wanted, this is the only path forward for me.

Image: Sam Mewis (right) celebrates winning the 2019 NWSL Championship with North Carolina Courage team-mates Merritt Mathias and Lynn Williams

"I want to thank everyone who has been on my team throughout this journey. Soccer has put so many wonderful things in my life, but the most wonderful thing has been the people.

"To all my family, friends, teammates, and fans, I truly feel that we did this together and I'm extremely grateful."

Image: Sam Mewis celebrates a goal against Costa Rica with USA team-mate Megan Rapinoe

Mewis played in six of the seven matches for the USA as they won the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

She won 83 caps and scored 24 goals across eight years with the national team and was named US Soccer's player of the year in 2020.

Image: Sam Mewis lifts the Women's FA Cup trophy ater Manchester City beat Everton at Wembley Stadium

At club level, Mewis joined Women's Super League side Man City in August 2020 and lifted the FA Cup four months later as she scored in the final at Wembley against Everton as City won 3-1.

Mewis made 32 appearances and scored 16 goals in all competitions for City as she was named in the WSL PFA Team of the Year at the end of the season.

Image: Samanatha Mewis celebrates scoring against Fiorentina

Mewis' career was blighted by knee issues and last January she underwent surgery but has been unable to return since leading to her retirement.

The former Kansas City Current midfielder's next step is to move into the media.