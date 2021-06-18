Mexico ordered to play home World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in September and Canada in October behind closed doors following fans' homophobic chanting against USA and Dominican Republic this year; Mexican FA also fined £47,020

Mexico ordered by FIFA to play two home games in empty stadiums following fans' homophobic chants

Mexico fans made homophobic chants during two Olympic qualifying games in March at the Estadio Jalisco, Guadalajara

Mexico will play two home games in empty stadiums as part of a FIFA punishment on Friday for fans chanting homophobic slurs at an Olympic qualifying tournament.

FIFA said the Mexican Football Association must also pay a £47,020 ($65,000) fine.

Mexico supporters have continued to aim the chant at opposing teams' goalkeepers despite regular FIFA fines and efforts by the Mexican FA to curb the insults.

The latest incidents were during games against the United States and Dominican Republic in March at the qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics that Mexico hosted in Guadalajara.

Mexico's next two official home games are World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica in September and Canada in October.

FIFA said its disciplinary committee also opened a case against Mexico for the same chants at a friendly against Iceland last month in Arlington, Texas.