Darwin Nunez and Uruguay team-mates involved in brawl with fans after Copa America semi-final loss to Colombia

Uruguay's players - including Darwin Nunez - went into the stands after violence reportedly broke out in the players' family section following Colombia's 1-0 semi-final win in the Copa America; tournament organiser CONMEBOL has condemned the violence

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez was involved in a brawl with fans after Uruguay's defeat to Colombia in their Copa America semi-final.

Uruguay players, including Nunez, went into the stands of the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte after violence reportedly broke out into the players' family section.

Footage showed Nunez climbing up railings before confronting Colombia fans as others tried to restrain him.

Sky Sports News understands Liverpool will be in contact with the Uruguayan Federation in order to establish the facts around the incident.

We also understand the club will reach out to the player from a duty of care point of view, with regards to his and his family's welfare.

Uruguay players said they entered the stands to defend their families.

Luis Suarez said: "Obviously if someone is attacking your family you want to go and defend them but that doesn't justify the image that it created.

Image: Uruguay players stepped into the stands to deal with an altercation with Colombia supporters

Image: Fans fought each other in the stands after the Copa America semi-final

Image: Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was involved in the brawl with Colombia supporters

Image: The Colombia fans altercated with the family section of Uruguay's players

"We had to protect our families that were there. What I could see there was a lot of family, a lot of children of my team-mates who were trapped and things were falling on them and you felt helpless."

Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez told FOX Soccer: "They stormed all our families, a section of Colombia fans. This is a disaster. Our family is in danger."

CONMEBOL released a statement after the game saying that it strongly condemns any act of violence that affects the game.

"Our work is based on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us through its positive values," the statement said.

"There is no place for intolerance and violence on and off the field. We invite everyone in the remaining days to pour all of their passion into cheering on their national teams and having an unforgettable party."

Colombia won the game 1-0 thanks to Jefferson Lerma's first-half winner, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men after Dani Munoz's red card in first-half stoppage time.

They will play Argentina in the final on Monday.