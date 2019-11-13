West Ham's Winston Reid ready to return to football after 18 month absence

2:26 New Zealand and West Ham defender Winston Reid set for return to football after 18 months out injured New Zealand and West Ham defender Winston Reid set for return to football after 18 months out injured

Winston Reid will end his wait to play senior football after a long injury lay-off as New Zealand play their first game in 18 months against the Republic of Ireland.

The 31-year-old West Ham defender has not played, excluding pre-season, since injuring his knee in March 2018.

After returning to under-23 action with West Ham last month, Reid is ready to step up his comeback with an appearance for his country in Dublin.

Reid said: "18 months has been a long time. I am ready just to move forward. It's an opportunity to get some minutes under the belt.

"I played in pre-season and got minutes there but then had a little setback. It's going to be good to get back out there."

Reid is carried off the pitch on a stretcher in March 2018 vs Swansea

The match at the Aviva Stadium will bring an end to an 18-month wait for a competitive match for a new-look All Whites squad.

Reid added: "There's a few senior players in the team and there's a few younger players as well. It's a different group and a new head coach as well."

Since their last match, there has been significant change in the New Zealand Football Association which prompted the departure of coach Fritz Schmid, who was then replaced by former Leeds defender Danny Hay.

New Zealand head coach Danny Hay says he wants to look forward after 18 months without a game

Hay said: "There's been a lot of turmoil in the organisation. There's now a new board, a new CEO and a new head coach.

"We are trying to put that turmoil behind us. We are now trying to focus on 2022 and qualification for Qatar.

"The amount of inactivity has not been ideal but we can't change what's happened in the past."

Burnley forward Chris Wood is doubtful for the match after missing training on Wednesday.

Republic of Ireland v New Zealand is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.45pm on Thursday.