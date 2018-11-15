England vs Croatia Nations League permutations with finals and relegation in the balance

Croatia and England drew 0-0 earlier in the Nations League

England face a decisive final Nations League group game against Croatia on Sunday, after Spain suffered a last-gasp defeat in Group A4. But what do they need to reach the finals - and which result could see them relegated?

Tin Jedvaj's injury-time goal for Croatia secured a 3-2 win and blew the pool wide open - with all three teams in contention for a place in next summer's finals, when the League A winners will face off for the first Nations League title.

However, both England and Croatia could also be relegated to League B on Sunday - and both sides could drop out of the top flight without losing.

Here, we explain the permutations...

Nations League Group A4 Team Played Goal diff Points Spain 4 5 6 England 3 0 4 Croatia 3 -5 4

If England win

An England victory over Croatia at Wembley will see Gareth Southgate's side win Group A4 with seven points and earn a spot at next summer's finals.

Croatia would be relegated to League B with four points from their four games, two points behind second-placed Spain.

Tiebreakers Teams which finish level on points are ranked on (in order): head-to-head record, goal difference in head-to-head matches, number of goals scored in head-to-head matches, number of away goals scored in head-to-head matches, superior overall goal difference, higher number of goals scored, higher number of away goals scored, higher number of wins, higher number of away wins, disciplinary points, position in coefficient.

If Croatia win

Croatia may have had a World Cup hangover, losing their first Nations League game 6-0 to Spain, but if they can finish with back-to-back victories, they will win Group A4 and go through to the finals with seven points.

Defeat to Croatia would see Southgate's side relegated to League B with four points, two behind second-placed Spain.

If it's a goalless draw

A goalless draw at Wembley would see England miss out on a place in the finals but they would at least maintain their League A status by finishing second in the pool.

Spain would go into the finals, with Croatia relegated on five points due to an inferior goal difference to England.

If it's a score draw

A score draw would see England relegated to League B and Croatia finishing second, with their away goal(s) against England securing a better head-to-head record.

Spain would then progress to the finals as pool winners.