Jadon Sancho impresses on full England debut against USA at Wembley

Jadon Sancho impressed at Wembley

Jadon Sancho has been making waves in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and he showed why he has proved such a hit in Germany with a thrilling performance in England's 3-0 win over USA at Wembley.

The former Manchester City youngster was back in his hometown and making his first start for his country - but the 18-year-old showed no nerves.

A driving run from inside his own half demonstrated his pace, his drag-backs, dummies and darts past his marker showed his confidence while his celebration with Jesse Lingard after England's opener was a sign of how quickly he has settled into the camp.

Southgate, though, will be encouraged by the composure he showed when he shifted the ball into the right channel of the penalty box for Trent Alexander-Arnold to score the second.

End product is not always assured with young wingers but Sancho, who has more league assists than any player in the major divisions this season, delivers that too.

Sancho's end product Jadon Sancho has now contributed a goal or assist in 11 of his 19 appearances Dortmund and England this season - five goals and nine assists

Sancho's link-up play with Dele Alli and Ben Chilwell down the left flank caused USA real problems in the first half. He was unable to replicate that stunning first 45 minutes after the break and gave up the ball on a couple of occasions as his effectiveness dropped but there were still sparks of magic - and Wayne Rooney almost turned in his fizzed cross deep into injury time.

England have a talented group of young players coming through - and Sancho may just be the most exciting of the lot.

3:40 Highlights from England’s 3-0 friendly win against USA which saw Wayne Rooney win his 120th and final cap Highlights from England’s 3-0 friendly win against USA which saw Wayne Rooney win his 120th and final cap

The pundit verdict

Jamie Redknapp: Jadon Sancho. 18 years of age. What a talent. I was so impressed with him. It's a great example of a young player who has taken an opportunity to play abroad, got himself into the first team. If he'd have stayed at Man City, there's no way he'd have been playing for England tonight. He's taken a chance, a real gamble, been brave and it's paid off.

I love his flair. This kid has got so much talent. The game is so easy for him. He dribbles past people like they're not there. He moves with the ball so effortlessly. It's a real gift when you can travel like that at pace. He runs away from people, he's got stepovers, he wriggles away, he sees a pass. He's so skilful. At 18 years of age, to be doing these things on a big stage, it's incredible. We're so lucky to have him.

Alex Scott: It's that confidence that he shows. Every time he got on the ball. I can't actually remember him giving the ball away - only in that final bit where he's really trying to make something happen. His all-round performance tonight was really impressive. He knows when to take players on and when to pick out a pass. I suppose that's the hard thing - sometimes you can do too much and lose the ball.

The stats

Jadon Sancho's touchmap against USA

Sancho played the full 90 minutes for England in his second appearance for his country, recording his first assist for the national team by teeing up Alexander-Arnold. That was one of two chances he created for his team-mates and only Alexander-Arnold made more passes in the opposition half than Sancho's total of 41.

He largely looked after possession well, completing 88.2 per cent of his 51 passes against USA, as well as firing two shots off target.

Interestingly, Sancho also showed the defensive side of his game, too. He made two interceptions and gained possession 11 times - more than any other England player.

International flavour Jadon Sancho became the first outfield player to start a game for England whilst playing for a club from outside of the UK since David Beckham (LA Galaxy) against Netherlands in August 2009.

The key moments

2 minutes - Sancho runs beyond Alexander-Arnold in the box but his early cross is cut out

4 - A one-two with Dele Alli sends the Tottenham midfielder down the flank and he wins a corner

7 - Sancho launches a driving run from inside his own half, pulls off a trick on the touchline, exchanges a one-two with Alli then loses the ball in the USA box

21 - There's more trickery and patience on the left flank, playing passes with Alli and Chilwell before bursting through and crossing when a shot looked on. "Arrogance. Good arrogance. And confidence from Sancho," says Gary Neville on commentary.

23 - Sancho battles inside from the left this time and shifts it across to Jesse Lingard

26 - Joins in with Lingard's celebratory dance after the Manchester United midfielder opens the scoring

27 - Sancho turns provider with an assist for Alexander-Arnold. He waits for the run and then weights the pass perfectly for Alexander-Arnold to fire in.

50 - Sancho is nearly played through for a one-on-one by Lingard but the pass is blocked

58 - Sancho miscues his pass when he has the chance to find Rooney in space seconds after the captain came on

71 - Sancho shifts it to Rooney on the edge of the box and the captain hits a left-foot shot straight at the keeper

84 - Sancho shows signs of tiredness as he miscontrols a pass from Alexander-Arnold before giving it away to USA in the middle of the park.

89 - Sancho's cross-shot goes flying out for a throw

90 - Sancho does well to protect the ball with a defender behind him, eventually winning a free-kick

92 - He takes his chance to have another effort at goal, but shoots over from a good, central position

93 - Sancho's fizzed cross is just out of diving Rooney's reach