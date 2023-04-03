Alexander Isak: Jamie Redknapp tips Newcastle striker to become 'world star' as Magpies push for top-four finish

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Newcastle's Alexander Isak can become a "world star", with the fit-again forward playing a key role in the Magpies' push for Champions League football.

Isak led the line for Eddie Howe's side in their impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United at St James' Park on Sunday. The Sweden international was involved in the fantastic team move for Joe Willock's opener, linking up with Bruno Guimaraes, and testing David de Gea with a header of his own.

There was no goal to add to the three in two games he had scored before the international break but there was further evidence the 23-year-old - who missed 16 games earlier this season due to a hamstring injury - is returning to his prime in time to fire Newcastle to a top-four finish.

"In Alexander Isak they've got a player I believe who can become a world star," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"He's got so much quality, he's got all the attributes. There are not many number nines in the world right now who can do what he can do.

"He can take it into his feet, he can run in behind, he's fantastic in the air..."

He demonstrated that all-round game against Man Utd after fans got further evidence of his technical skill and mental composure at Nottingham Forest a couple of weeks ago, when he volleyed home a brilliant goal before winning the match in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

For a team which has been renowned for its defensive solidity, Isak is bringing a much-needed threat at the other end of the pitch. His stats per 90 minutes this season mark him out as one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe.

He is a much-needed addition to a Newcastle team which managed just three goals in a recent eight-game run.

Clinical in the box, rapid breaking forwards - Isak has many weapons in his armoury and has shown why Newcastle paid Real Sociedad £63m for him last summer.

Hit fitness remains an issue. He lasted 80 minutes against Man Utd, with his replacement Callum Wilson coming on to score the goal which wrapped up the win.

Newcastle are the Premier League's top side when it comes to sprints. They are a ferocious, intense team with and without the ball.

Isak currently ranks 35th in the division for sprints per 90 minutes. "He will get there. We will build him to that level," Howe has said.

With Wilson back from his own injury problems and looking sharp on Sunday, Howe has options.

A fit and firing Isak could hold the key to a top-four finish this season. But whatever the outcome of the next 10 games, the future looks very bright for Newcastle's frontman being touted for global recognition.

