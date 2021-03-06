Chris Wilder: Sheffield United boss pays tribute to Oxford United legend Micky Lewis

Micky Lewis has died after a short battle with lung cancer; Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and Lewis played a key role in Oxford United's promotion to the Football League in 2010; Lewis also played for West Bromwich Albion and Derby County, before an 11-year spell at Oxford

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has paid tribute to Oxford United legend Micky Lewis, who has died after a short battle with lung cancer, aged 56.

The 56-year-old played for West Bromwich Albion and Derby County, before an 11-year spell at Oxford where he went on to make 351 appearances, scoring seven goals.

After finishing his playing career, he spent time as a youth-team coach at the club as well as assistant manager and played a key role in the club's promotion back to the Football League alongside manager Wilder in 2010.

Lewis was also caretaker manager twice, from October 1999 to February 2000 and then again from January to March 2014 following the departure of Wilder to Northampton Town.

He finally left the U's in 2015 after a 28-year association and went on to manage Hayes & Yeading United as well as coaching the Oxford University side.

@OUFCOfficial So sad to hear about the passing away of Mickey Lewis .I am absolutely devastated that he has left us at such a young age. M Lawrenson and I signed Mickey from Derby County In 1998 and he went on to play 350 games He was a fantastic person and player RIP — Brian Horton (@brian_horton4) March 6, 2021

"I am absolutely heart-broken. He was a brilliant coach but also brilliant company," Wilder said.

"We remained great friends and it was an honour to know him. It has happened so quickly and someone who loved life and loved football will be a massive miss to everyone who knew him.

"My thoughts are with Suzy, Zach and the family at this incredibly sad moment."

A short statement from his family added: "Micky fought with typical bravery and tenacity having been diagnosed only two weeks ago with a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer.

"As we all know Micky loved football, loved people and loved life and we will miss him so very much.

"We would appreciate some privacy right now but will announce any details in due course because we know how loved Micky was."

Other tributes have poured in from across the football world, including former Oxford United boss Brian Horton, who signed him from Derby County in 1998, taking to twitter to say he is 'absolutely devastated' by the news.