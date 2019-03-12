Ilias Chair scores from own half for Stevenage

1:03 Ilias Chair scored a last-minute beauty for Stevenage from his own-half as Boro defeated Swindon 2-0 in League Two. Ilias Chair scored a last-minute beauty for Stevenage from his own-half as Boro defeated Swindon 2-0 in League Two.

Ilias Chair scored a late goal from inside his own half to seal a victory for Stevenage against Swindon on Tuesday night.

With Swindon desperately pushing bodies forward for an equaliser at the Lamex Stadium in second-half stoppage time, the ball fell to Chair 60 yards from goal and, with goalkeeper Lawrence Vigoroux well off his line, he lifted the ball calmly over him and into the back of the net.

Earlier Alex Revell had given Stevenage the lead in the Sky Bet League Two clash, as they rose above Swindon and into 10th in the table, five points off the play-offs.

Hit play on the video at the top of the page to see Ilias Chair's goal from inside his own half