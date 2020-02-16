Graham Westley steps down as Stevenage boss

Graham Westley has left his role as Stevenage manager

Graham Westley has left his role as manager of Stevenage, with former player Alex Revell taking over for the final 12 games of the season.

Stevenage announced that Revell will take over as manager with Mark Sampson continuing in his role as first-team coach.

The struggling League Two club are stranded at the bottom of the table and remain seven points from safety following Saturday's 1-0 defeat at home to Salford City.

Chairman Phil Wallace said: "We are uncomfortable making yet another change as Graham has worked tirelessly for the club since the day he arrived, setting up procedures and bringing some good quality new faces in, but with six straight defeats and one win in 13 league games, we are running out of time and we have to try something new.

"Alex knows the squad, knows the players strengths and weaknesses and we are hoping his energy, dedication and enthusiasm will rub off on the lads and bring us the wins we need to survive.

"It's a reversal of the management team we had in place before Graham came, but Revs has done brilliantly and deserves his chance."