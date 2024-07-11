The Essential Euros podcast: England are into the Euros final - hear from Gary Neville and Gareth Southgate

On the latest Essential Euros podcast, we hear from Gareth Southgate, Gary Neville, Paul Robinson and Michael Dawson after England beat Netherlands to reach the final of Euro 2024.

Juliette Ferrington reviews England's last-gasp victory over Netherlands in Dortmund with our trio of former England internationals sharing their views on the game and that Ollie Watkins winner.

Plus, we hear from England manager Southgate after guiding the Three Lions to a second consecutive Euros final.

Henry Winter explains why a statue of the England manager should be made if his team manage to beat Spain in Berlin on Sunday.

Sky Sports senior football journalist Peter Smith also looks ahead to the final, as England's men seek to end a barren run of 58 years without winning a major tournament.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Dawson says England have come into form at the perfect time whilst Paul Robinson says Gareth Southgate has got this England side tournament savvy.

Subscribe now on:

Or alternatively listen above. You don't have to be a Sky subscriber to enjoy the Sky Sports Football podcast.