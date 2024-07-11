The Essential Euros podcast: England are into the Euros final - hear from Gary Neville and Gareth Southgate

The Euro 2024 final is nearly here; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players
Thursday 11 July 2024 15:52, UK
On the latest Essential Euros podcast, we hear from Gareth Southgate, Gary Neville, Paul Robinson and Michael Dawson after England beat Netherlands to reach the final of Euro 2024.
Juliette Ferrington reviews England's last-gasp victory over Netherlands in Dortmund with our trio of former England internationals sharing their views on the game and that Ollie Watkins winner.
Plus, we hear from England manager Southgate after guiding the Three Lions to a second consecutive Euros final.
Henry Winter explains why a statue of the England manager should be made if his team manage to beat Spain in Berlin on Sunday.
Sky Sports senior football journalist Peter Smith also looks ahead to the final, as England's men seek to end a barren run of 58 years without winning a major tournament.
