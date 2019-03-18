FA announce Wembley tribute to Christchurch mosque victims

England play Czech Republic at Wembley on Friday night

Victims of the mosque shootings in New Zealand will be remembered at Wembley ahead of England's European Qualifier against Czech Republic on Friday, the FA has announced.

Fifty people died in shootings in two mosques in Christchurch on Friday, with the deadliest attack taking place at the Al Noor mosque in the city centre.

The Bangladesh cricket team were minutes away from the mosque and narrowly avoided danger. The third Test of their tour in New Zealand was cancelled.

A statement from the FA read: "We will pay tribute to the victims of the tragedy in New Zealand at the England v Czech Republic match on Friday 22 March.

The Bangladesh cricket team returned home following the attacks and their tour was cancelled

"We will remember everyone affected by the terrible events in Christchurch."

Australian Brenton Tarrant was charged with murder over the shootings, in which another 50 people were injured.

England begin their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Friday, in a group that also contains Bulgaria, Kosovo and Montenegro.