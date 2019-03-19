Euro 2020 schedule: What dates to put in your diaries for the tournament finals

Euro 2020 will kick-off on Friday, June 12

Qualifying for Euro 2020 is getting underway, so what dates do you need to get into your diaries for the finals?

For the first time, the European Championship finals will be spread across the continent, with stadiums in 12 different countries hosting games in the 24-team tournament.

So when does Euro 2020 start? The competition kicks off in Rome, at the Stadio Olimpico which is home to Roma and Lazio, on Friday June 12, at 8pm UK time.

Rome's Stadio Olimpico, home of Roma and Lazio, will host the opening game of Euro 2020

The group stages conclude on June 24, with no matches on June 25 or 26, before the round of 16 gets underway with matches at Wembley and the Johan Cruyff ArenA on June 27, with two matches played a day until June 30.

After another couple of rest days, two quarter-finals will be played on each day of July 3 and 4. The two semi-final games will both be held at Wembley on July 7 and 8, before England's national stadium also hosts the final on Sunday, July 12.

Both semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020 will be held at Wembley Stadium

Euro 2020 dates

Opening match: Friday, June 12

Group stages: Friday, June 12 - Wednesday, June 24

Last 16: Saturday, June 27 - Tuesday, June 30

Quarter-finals: Friday, July 3 - Saturday, July 4

Semi-finals: Tuesday, July 7 - Wednesday, July 8

Final: Sunday, July 12