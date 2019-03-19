Euro 2020 schedule: What dates to put in your diaries for the tournament finals
Euro 2020 dates - group-stage games, knock-out rounds and final of next European Championship
Last Updated: 19/03/19 4:19pm
Qualifying for Euro 2020 is getting underway, so what dates do you need to get into your diaries for the finals?
For the first time, the European Championship finals will be spread across the continent, with stadiums in 12 different countries hosting games in the 24-team tournament.
So when does Euro 2020 start? The competition kicks off in Rome, at the Stadio Olimpico which is home to Roma and Lazio, on Friday June 12, at 8pm UK time.
The group stages conclude on June 24, with no matches on June 25 or 26, before the round of 16 gets underway with matches at Wembley and the Johan Cruyff ArenA on June 27, with two matches played a day until June 30.
After another couple of rest days, two quarter-finals will be played on each day of July 3 and 4. The two semi-final games will both be held at Wembley on July 7 and 8, before England's national stadium also hosts the final on Sunday, July 12.
Euro 2020 dates
Opening match: Friday, June 12
Group stages: Friday, June 12 - Wednesday, June 24
Last 16: Saturday, June 27 - Tuesday, June 30
Quarter-finals: Friday, July 3 - Saturday, July 4
Semi-finals: Tuesday, July 7 - Wednesday, July 8
Final: Sunday, July 12