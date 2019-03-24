Ronald Koeman says Netherlands deserved point against Germany

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side lost a 3-2 thriller against Germany

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman says his side were "anxious" to take Germany on, but that his side deserved a point from their European Qualifier on Sunday night.

His Dutch side fought back from 2-0 down, but a last-minute goal from Nico Schulz secured a win for the Germans in Amsterdam.

Afterwards, Koeman acknowledged his side struggled against Germany's unorthodox set-up.

He said: "I thought we didn't start well, didn't know exactly how Germany would play, and they were very good with three players and lots of movement up front.

0:48 Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry scored a stunner against the Netherlands Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry scored a stunner against the Netherlands

"We weren't good and didn't keep the ball in the first half. But in the second half, I was proud of the fact that we didn't let our heads go down, we were 2-0 down and the second half was brilliant. But we should have had a point."

Joachim Low's side had failed to win in any of their previous five competitive internationals, but goals from Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Nico Schulz ensured they made the perfect start to their Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

But Low was quick to point out that despite their win, his experimental Germany side has a long way to go.

Memphis Depay scored the equaliser after the Netherlands went 2-0 down

"The first half was great, we had the game under complete control," Lowe told RTL.

"The second-half goal came at a very bad time. Today we had the luck of the game that we missed in the past games.

"A win in Holland is very good, it will help us in our further process. But we still have a lot of work ahead of us."