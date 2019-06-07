Santi Cazorla returns as Spain ease past Faroe Islands in Euro 2020 Qualifier

Santi Cazorla (C) made his return from injury against Faroe Islands

Santi Cazorla made his first appearance in over four years and Jesus Navas scored his first international goal in six years as Spain beat Faroe Islands 4-1 to stay top of their Euro 2020 Qualifying group.

​​​​​​Sevilla winger Navas bagged his first Spain goal since a 2-2 draw with Chile in September 2013 as Luis Enrique's men strolled to victory in Torshavn.

Cazorla started after being named in the squad for the first time since November 2015 and played the entire game.

Navas, Sergio Ramos, Jose Gaya and an own goal from goalkeeper Teitur Gestson sealed Spain's third straight win in Group F.

Klaemint Olsen turned in a smart strike for the Faroes to make it 2-1 on the half-hour mark, but the hosts were ultimately outclassed.

Spain top the group with nine points from three games while Sweden are second with seven after a straightforward 3-0 win at home to Malta.

Striker Robin Quaison put Sweden ahead in the second minute and Viktor Claesson increased their lead early in the second half with a lofted finish, set-up by a classy backheeled pass from Marcus Berg.

Teenage forward Alexander Isak added the third goal late on after coming on as a substitute.

Romania are third on four points after snatching a 2-2 draw at Norway after trailing by two goals.

Norway had salvaged a point in an epic 3-3 draw in their last outing against Sweden with a last-gasp goal but they were the victims of a stoppage-time equaliser against Romania.

Tarik Elyounoussi gave the hosts the lead in the 56th minute and Martin Odegaard looked to have sealed Norway's first victory of the campaign when he struck in the 70th minute.

Yet visiting striker Claudiu Keseru had other ideas, pulling a goal back in the 77th minute with a header from close range before completing the comeback in stoppage time with another strike.

Shane Duffy scored a late equaliser as Republic of Ireland maintained their unbeaten start in Group D with a 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Also in the group, Georgia won 3-0 against Gibraltar.

Poland beat North Macedonia 1-0 to remain top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group G with their third win in three games while Israel beat Latvia 3-0 thanks to an Eran Zahavi hat-trick.

Austria earned their first points by beating Slovenia 1-0 thanks to Guido Burgstaller's 74th-minute winner.

Austria are fourth on three points, one ahead of the Slovenia and one behind third-placed North Macedonia

Viktor Tsigankov and Yevheniy Konoplyanka both scored twice as Ukraine thrashed Serbia 5-0 to move three points clear at the top of Group B.

Patrik Schick scored twice as the Czech Republic fought back after conceding an early goal to beat Bulgaria 2-1 at home, securing their first points of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Roma's Schick scored in each half to cancel out Ismail Isa's third-minute opener for Bulgaria, who stunned the hosts at the Sinobo Arena in Prague when he converted a cross from Popov.

The win moved the Czechs into second in Group A on three points, three behind early leaders England, who beat them 5-0 at Wembley in their opening match.

Bulgaria have two points, level with Montenegro and Kosovo who drew 1-1 in the other game in the group.