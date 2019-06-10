European Qualifiers: Spain ease past Sweden to maintain perfect start in Group F

3:35 Highlights from Group F of the UEFA European Qualifying match between Spain and Sweden. Highlights from Group F of the UEFA European Qualifying match between Spain and Sweden.

Spain maintained their 100 per cent record with a fourth-successive Group F win, beating Sweden 3-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Morata both scored penalties, while Mikel Oyarzabal added the third as Spain moved five points clear of Sweden in second.

In the same group Romania beat Malta 4-0 in Ta'Qali courtesy of a double from George Puscas, with Alexandru Chipciu adding the third - but was later sent off nine minutes from time for two bookable offences - and Dennis Man completing the scoring.

Bjorn Johnsen's second-half double was enough to give Norway their first group win as they beat the Faroe Islands 2-0 in Torshavn.

Czech Republic move level with England

Czech Republic hauled themselves level with England at the top of Group A with a 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Montenegro.

Jakub Jankto volleyed the hosts in front in the 18th minute in Olomouc, with the second coming four minutes after the break as Boris Kopitovic deflected in a Patrick Schick cross before the latter converted a penalty eight minutes from time.

England and the Czechs are level on six points - although Gareth Southgate's side have played a game less - with Kosovo a point further back after a late 3-2 defeat of Bulgaria in Sofia.

Milot Rashica gave the visitors a 14th-minute lead only for Bulgaria to haul themselves in front with goals from Ivelin Popov and half-time substitute Kristian Dimitrov.

Vedat Muriqi, though, grabbed a 64th-minute equaliser, with substitute Elbasan Rashani netting the winner in the third minute of added time to give Kosovo a qualifying win for the first time.

Poland stay unbeaten in Group G

Like Spain, Poland are also now unbeaten in four as they hammered Israel 4-0 in Warsaw, opening up a five-point gap over the visitors at the top of Group G.

Goals from Krzysztof Piatek, Robert Lewandowski from the spot, Kamil Grosicki and substitute Damian Kadzior doubled the Poles' tally as they had only scored four from their first three matches.

Slovenia were the night's biggest winners as they secured their maiden Group G win with a 5-0 hammering of Latvia in Riga.

Domen Crnigoj scored his first two international goals, with Josip Ilicic also scoring twice in the first half, before Miha Zajc added the fifth just after the break.

Austria made it back-to-back victories with a 4-1 defeat of North Macedonia, who had opened the scoring in Skopje courtesy of a Martin Hinteregger own goal.

But the Austrians hit back through Valentino Lazaro, two from Marko Arnautovic - with his first from the spot - and an own goal from Egzon Bejtulai.

Mitrovic scores twice for Serbia

In Group B, Serbia were also 4-1 winners, beating Lithuania in Belgrade, with Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring twice in the first half and Luka Jovic making it 3-0 before the break.

Arvydas Novikovas pulled one back for the visitors with a penalty but Adem Ljajic made sure of the points in the second minute of added time.

Serbia, though, find themselves six points behind leaders Ukraine who could only manage a 1-0 win over Luxembourg in Lviv after opening the scoring in the sixth minute through Roman Yaremchuk.

Denmark stay in touch with Republic of Ireland

In Group D, Denmark kept themselves in touch with leaders Republic of Ireland, who are top with 10 points from four games after a 2-0 win over Gibraltar in Dublin following an own goal from Joseph Chipolina and Robbie Brady's late effort.

The Danes have five points from three matches after they comfortably beat Georgia 5-1 in Copenhagen.

After Kasper Dolberg netted a 13th-minute opener, Georgia levelled 12 minutes later through Saba Lobzhanidze before Christian Eriksen restored the advantage on the half-hour from the penalty spot.

The home side then cruised through the second half, with Dolberg adding his second followed by goals from Yussuf Poulsen and Martin Braithwaite.