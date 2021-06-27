Netherlands vs Czech Republic: UEFA denies banning rainbow symbols at Budapest Euro 2020 fan zone

Reports in the Dutch media had claimed Netherlands fans had been told by security guards not to display the rainbow flag when entering the fan zone; some supporters were protesting against recently imposed legislation in Hungary, which bans the 'promotion' of homosexuality to young people

Netherlands fans were able to bring rainbow flags into the stadium in Budapest

UEFA has denied banning rainbow symbols from the fan zone in Budapest ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 last-16 tie between the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.

Reports in the Dutch media had claimed Netherlands fans had been told by security guards not to display the Pride rainbow flag when entering the fan zone.

Some supporters were protesting against recently imposed legislation in Hungary, which bans the "promotion" of homosexuality to young people.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte responded to the legislation by saying Hungary has no business being in the European Union anymore, vowing to bring the country "to its knees on this issue".

UEFA insists they have told the Hungarian FA that rainbow symbols are not political and that Europe's governing body is not responsible for banning them from the fan zone in Budapest.

A UEFA statement read: "Contrary to some reports in Dutch media, UEFA would like to clarify that it has not banned any rainbow-coloured symbols from the fan zone in Budapest, which is under the responsibility of the local authorities.

"UEFA would very much welcome any such symbol into the fan zone.

"UEFA today informed the Hungarian Football Federation that rainbow-coloured symbols are not political and in line with UEFA's #EqualGame campaign, which fights against all discrimination, including against the LGBTQI+ community, such flags will be allowed into the stadium."

UEFA refuses Munich Stadium rainbow illumination

Image: UEFA denied a request from Munich's mayor for the Allianz Arena to be lit up in rainbow colours for the game against Hungary

UEFA previously turned down a request from the mayor of Munich for the city's stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours for the Group F match between Germany and Hungary on Wednesday.

Mayor Dieter Reiter said he wanted to light up the stadium in the colours in protest against the new law in Hungary that bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to "promote" homosexuality and gender change.

On that basis, UEFA said it could not grant the mayor's request and proposed alternative dates for the stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours.

Image: The rainbow flag-waving fan who invaded the pitch before the Germany vs Hungary game was tackled by a steward

A pitch invader carrying a rainbow flag was tackled as they protested during the pre-match anthems ahead of the match.

The supporter entered the pitch wearing a Germany shirt and brandished the flag during the Hungarian national anthem.

They attempted to run towards the Hungary players before stewards rushed towards them and tackled them.