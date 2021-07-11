Euro 2020: Fans break through barriers before Italy vs England final at Wembley

Fans tried to break through security barriers at Wembley and gain access into the stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.
In one case, a dozen of supporters were seen suddenly running into the area underneath the stands and up the stairs as staff wearing hi-vis jackets tried to stop them but were overwhelmed.
It is believed up to 100 fans were involved before the area was secured and order restored around 6pm, Sky Sports News reported.
Fans (presumably without tickets!) charging through barriers to get into Wembley #eng #ITAENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/5gJIOfgnB1— Peter Smith (@psmithXI) July 11, 2021
A spokesman for Wembley Stadium said: "We are dealing with an incident that occurred at the outer security perimeter area of the stadium, with support from police.
"Safety measures were quickly activated in the relevant areas and there were no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium."
Thousands of fans have been gathering at Wembley in the hours before the game, prompting police to urge anyone without tickets to not travel to the stadium.
The Metropolitan Police said: "We supported the security teams at Wembley Stadium a short time ago with this incident.
"Wembley security officials have confirmed there was no security breaches of people without tickets getting inside the stadium."
England are playing in a men's major tournament final for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.