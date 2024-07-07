Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England into semi-finals after shoot-out win over Switzerland - will they now beat Netherlands?

On the latest Essential Euros podcast we hear from Gareth Southgate, Bukayo Saka and more of England's Euro 2024 quarter-final heroes, plus Gary Neville, Michael Dawson and Sky Sports' Peter Smith.

Juliette Ferrington steers the conversation as we reflect on a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland and start to turn our attention towards the final four, where England face Netherlands on Wednesday for the chance to take on either Spain or France in the final.

We hear instant reaction from head coach Southgate and his key players, get the expert view from Neville and Dawson on the performance, and senior football journalist Smith assesses the challenges the Dutch will pose next up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Essential Euros podcast, Sky Sports senior football journalist, Peter Smith picks out some of the threats England will face against Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final.

