Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England into semi-finals after shoot-out win over Switzerland - will they now beat Netherlands?

Euro 2024 has reached the semi-final phase; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players
Sunday 7 July 2024 11:36, UK
On the latest Essential Euros podcast we hear from Gareth Southgate, Bukayo Saka and more of England's Euro 2024 quarter-final heroes, plus Gary Neville, Michael Dawson and Sky Sports' Peter Smith.
Juliette Ferrington steers the conversation as we reflect on a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland and start to turn our attention towards the final four, where England face Netherlands on Wednesday for the chance to take on either Spain or France in the final.
We hear instant reaction from head coach Southgate and his key players, get the expert view from Neville and Dawson on the performance, and senior football journalist Smith assesses the challenges the Dutch will pose next up.
