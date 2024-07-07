 Skip to content

Sky Sports Essential Euros podcast: England into semi-finals after shoot-out win over Switzerland - will they now beat Netherlands?

Euro 2024 has reached the semi-final phase; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players

Sunday 7 July 2024 11:36, UK

Essential Euros podcast

On the latest Essential Euros podcast we hear from Gareth Southgate, Bukayo Saka and more of England's Euro 2024 quarter-final heroes, plus Gary Neville, Michael Dawson and Sky Sports' Peter Smith.

Juliette Ferrington steers the conversation as we reflect on a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Switzerland and start to turn our attention towards the final four, where England face Netherlands on Wednesday for the chance to take on either Spain or France in the final.

We hear instant reaction from head coach Southgate and his key players, get the expert view from Neville and Dawson on the performance, and senior football journalist Smith assesses the challenges the Dutch will pose next up.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Speaking on the Essential Euros podcast, Sky Sports senior football journalist, Peter Smith picks out some of the threats England will face against Netherlands in their Euro 2024 semi-final.

Subscribe now on:

Also See:

Or alternatively listen above. You don't have to be a Sky subscriber to enjoy the Sky Sports Football podcast.

Trending

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Stream the British Grand Prix, England v NZ and more