The Essential Euros podcast: Semi-finals preview featuring Chesney Hawkes ahead of England vs Netherlands!

On the latest Essential Euros podcast we hear from Izzy Christiansen, Mark Ogden, Rob Dorsett and Chesney Hawkes ahead of the semi-finals, with England preparing to face Netherlands while Spain are taking on France.

Juliette Ferrington looks ahead to the Three Lions' match against Ronald Koeman's side in Dortmund on Wednesday with ex-Lioness Izzy Christiansen and journalist Mark Ogden.

We get the latest from the England camp with Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett and speak to Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz.

Plus, we're joined by England fan and pop legend Chesney Hawkes who sings "Hey Jude", chats Bellingham and Rice, and discusses going on stage during penalties.

Speaking on the Essential Euros podcast, Sky Sports senior football journalist, Peter Smith picks out some of the threats England will face against Netherlands

