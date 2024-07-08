The Essential Euros podcast: Semi-finals preview featuring Chesney Hawkes ahead of England vs Netherlands!

Euro 2024 has reached the semi-final phase; listen to our podcast for all the major talking points during the tournament, with expert analysis from our Sky Sports News reporters on the ground, as well as from a whole host of big-name pundits and former players
Monday 8 July 2024 19:44, UK
On the latest Essential Euros podcast we hear from Izzy Christiansen, Mark Ogden, Rob Dorsett and Chesney Hawkes ahead of the semi-finals, with England preparing to face Netherlands while Spain are taking on France.
Juliette Ferrington looks ahead to the Three Lions' match against Ronald Koeman's side in Dortmund on Wednesday with ex-Lioness Izzy Christiansen and journalist Mark Ogden.
We get the latest from the England camp with Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett and speak to Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz.
Plus, we're joined by England fan and pop legend Chesney Hawkes who sings "Hey Jude", chats Bellingham and Rice, and discusses going on stage during penalties.
