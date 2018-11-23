Crocker and Walker's Scottish Premiership Predictions

Andy Walker & Ian Crocker take you though the weekend's Scottish Premiership fixtures.

Scottish Premiership action is back this weekend after a successful break for the national side.

And following their own international duties, commentary duo Ian Crocker and Andy Walker are here to give their thoughts on each of the six Premiership fixtures.

Hamilton v Celtic - Saturday 12.30pm

Referee: Don Robertson

Opta Stats

Hamilton have won just one of their 22 Scottish Premiership matches against Celtic and are winless against them in the competition since a 1-0 victory at Celtic Park back in October 2014 (P12 W0 D1 L11 since).

Celtic are unbeaten in their 10 trips to New Douglas Park in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D2), conceding just seven goals in total and never more than once in a game.

Hamilton have won just one of their last seven league games (D1 L5), failing to score more than a single goal in any of those matches (3 goals in total).

Celtic are enjoying a six-game unbeaten run in the Scottish Premiership (W5 D1), scoring four or more goals in four of those games and keeping five clean sheets.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard has scored with five of his last six shots on target in the Scottish Premiership.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Hamilton 0-3 Celtic

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Gary Woods: Accies' keeper will surely be in the firing line.

James Forrest: A week to remember, now won the last 34 games he's scored in for club and country.

0:37 James Forrest's second goal for Scotland in the 3-2 win over Israel James Forrest's second goal for Scotland in the 3-2 win over Israel

Andy Walker's Prediction: Hamilton 1-3 Celtic

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Sam Kelly: Maybe time to see a bit more of the winger signed from Grimsby.

Ryan Christie: Has taken his chance to shine for both club & country.

Sam Kelly (right) has made nine appearances for Hamilton so far in the 2018/19 season

Hibernian v Dundee - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Greg Aitken

Opta Stats

Hibernian have lost just one of their last 15 matches against Dundee in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D6) and are unbeaten against them in the competition since a 1-3 defeat in November 2012 (P6 W4 D2 L0 since).

Dundee's last top-flight victory against Hibernian at Easter road in the top-flight came back in October 2001 (2-1) - since then, the Dee have drawn four and lost six of their 10 visits in the division, scoring 10 goals and conceding 21.

Hibernian have failed to score in each of their last three Scottish Premiership games (D1 L2) - they last failed to score in four consecutive top-flight games in April 2014.

Dundee have won just one of their last 14 Scottish Premiership games (D1 L12), failing to score in nine of those games and netting just six goals in total during this period.

Dundee have conceded 11 goals from set piece situations in the Scottish Premiership this season - more than any other side in the competition.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Hibernian 2-0 Dundee

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Lewis Stevenson: Long serving left-back is a reliable and steady performer.

Paul McGowan: On as a sub a couple times since returning from injury, maybe due a start.

Hibernian's Lewis Stevenson (R) in action with Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven

Andy Walker's Prediction: Hibernian 2-1 Dundee

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Martin Boyle: Scored twice in his first start for Australia, great stuff.

Kenny Miller: Opened his account for Dundee against St Mirren, many more required!

Kenny Miller scored his first goal for Dundee in the club's last game before the international break, in a 1-1 draw with St Mirren

Motherwell v Aberdeen - Saturday 3pm

Referee: John Beaton

Opta Stats

Motherwell have lost seven of their last eight Scottish Premiership matches against Aberdeen (W1), failing to score in four of the last five.

Aberdeen have won each of their last three top-flight matches against Motherwell at Fir Park - as many victories as in their previous 12 such visits combined (W3 D4 L5).

Following their 1-0 victory against Dundee in their last home league game, Motherwell will be looking to win back-to-back home games in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since September 2017 (run of three).

Aberdeen have won three consecutive league games and will be looking to win four on the bounce in the Scottish Premiership for the first time since August 2017 (run of six).

Each of Motherwell's five home league goals this season have been scored by different players (Danny Johnson, Carl McHugh, Peter Hartley, Ryan Bowman and David Turnbull).

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Motherwell 1-2 Aberdeen

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Curtis Main: Will be hoping to give McKenna and co a hard time.

Gary Mackay-Steven: Aberdeen's top scorer so far and might be in the mood for more.

Motherwell striker Curtis Main has five goals in sixteen appearances for the club in all competitions this season

Andy Walker's Prediction: Motherwell 1-1 Aberdeen

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Scott McKenna: Establishing himself as a big player for Aberdeen & Scotland.

Liam Grimshaw: Winning the midfield battle is the key in this clash.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna played the full 90 minutes in both of Scotland's wins against Albania and Israel

Rangers v Livingston - Saturday 3pm

Referee: Nick Walsh

Opta Stats

Rangers have lost just one of their last 13 Scottish Premiership games against Livingston (W9 D3 L1), however, that defeat did come the last time the two sides met back in September (0-1).

Livingston have lost each of their last seven trips to Ibrox in the top-flight since drawing their first visit there in the Scottish Premiership back in August 2001.

Rangers are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten run at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership (W8 D1) - their longest unbeaten run on home soil in the top-flight since a run of 14 games between March 2012 and December 2016.

Livingston have failed to score in their last three league games (D1 L2) - they last failed to score in four consecutive top-flight matches in October 2005.

Rangers' James Tavernier has scored with six of his seven shots on target in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Ian Crocker's Prediction: Rangers 3-0 Livingston

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Eros Grezda: The only Albanian who came out of Scotland defeat with any credit.

Craig Halkett: Released by Rangers he will be more than up for an Ibrox return.

Livingston captain Craig Halkett puts pressure on James Forrest in the 0-0 draw against Celtic

Andy Walker's Prediction: Rangers 2-0 Livingston

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Scott Arfield: Two goals against Motherwell last time round, wouldn`t be surprised if he notched another.

Liam Kelly: Top man against Celtic recently, more of the same needed against a side that scored seven in their last home game.

Scott Arfield (right) and Eros Grezda (left) both scored in Rangers' 7-1 demolition of Motherwell before the international break

St Johnstone v Kilmarnock - Saturday 3pm

Referee: William Collum

Opta Stats

St. Johnstone have won just one of their last six Scottish Premiership games against Kilmarnock at McDiarmid Park (D1 L4), losing each of the last three.

Kilmarnock have won three consecutive league games against St. Johnstone, conceding just a single goal across those three victories.

St. Johnstone have won five consecutive Scottish Premiership games without conceding a single goal - the last side to win six games on the bounce without conceding in the competition were Celtic in November 2016.

Kilmarnock have lost just one of their last eight league games (W5 D2), a 1-2 defeat against Aberdeen.

Greg Stewart has been directly involved in four of Kilmarnock's last six league goals (1 goal,

Ian Crocker's Prediction: St Johnstone 1-2 Kilmarnock

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Drey Wright: A regular since moving north and they know what they're getting.

Greg Stewart: Back from a ban and raring to go.

Drey Wright has already made nineteen appearances for St Johnstone since joining the club in the summer

Andy Walker's Prediction: St Johnstone 0-1 Kilmarnock

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Matt Kennedy: Consistency is the key for St Johnstone these days, Kennedy a real threat.

Ross Millen: Great to see him score his first goal for Kilmarnock in a marvellous victory at Tynecastle.

Kilmarnock's Ross Millen celebrates his winner against Hearts at Tynecastle Park earlier this month

St Mirren v Hearts -Saturday 3pm

Referee: Craig Thomson

Opta Stats

St. Mirren have failed to win any of their previous four Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts (D2 L2) since a 2-0 victory in October 2013.

Hearts have failed to score in three of their last five visits to St. Mirren in the top-flight (D3 L2), scoring just two goals in total during this period.

St. Mirren have failed to win any of their last 12 league games (D2 L10) - their joint-longest winless run in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts have failed to score in each of their last three league games, losing the last two - they last lost three on the bounce without scoring in April 2017.

Only St. Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark (49) has made more saves in this season's Scottish Premiership than St. Mirren's Craig Samson (47).

Ian Crocker's Prediction: St Mirren 0-1 Hearts

Ian Crocker's Key Men:

Paul McGinn: Loves to get forward but defends admirably.

Steven MacLean: Wily striker knows the game inside out.

Hearts striker Steven MacLean has five goals in seventeen appearances for the club in 2018/19 so far

Andy Walker's Prediction: St Mirren 0-2 Hearts

Andy Walker's Key Men:

Simeon Jackson: Needs to add goals to his energy & hard work.

Craig Wighton: With the Hearts squad stretched through injury, it`s a good time for the 21 year old to shine.