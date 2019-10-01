Chelsea investigate reports loanee Ike Ugbo has not been paid at Roda JC

Ike Ugbo is on loan at Roda JC

Chelsea have launched an investigation after being told their young striker Ike Ugbo has not been paid while on loan at Dutch side Roda JC.

Ugbo has made a strong impression in the Netherlands, scoring four goals in seven games, but the club has significant debts and currently sit 17th in the Dutch second division.

It is understood the 21-year-old is on a much higher salary than his current team-mates in Holland, and he has not been paid his September wages.

Ugbo in pre-season action for Chelsea

The vast majority of Ugbo's salary is paid for by Chelsea.

Some reports have suggested the money set aside to pay Ugbo was instead used to pay the rest of the squad.

Ugbo has had previous loan spells with Scunthorpe, MK Dons and Barnsley.